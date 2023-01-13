Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.