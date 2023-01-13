Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.