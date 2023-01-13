Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $445,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

