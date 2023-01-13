Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $445,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.
Insider Activity at Generac
Generac Stock Performance
NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.