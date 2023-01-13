Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

