Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 29,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4,055.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,564,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge



Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

