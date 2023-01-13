Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.96 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

