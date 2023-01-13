Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,707 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,707 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $92,102,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.00 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

