Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,556 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after buying an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after buying an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,634,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,938,000 after buying an additional 450,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 402,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

