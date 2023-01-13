Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,540 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE TPX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

