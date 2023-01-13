Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 424 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $219.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

