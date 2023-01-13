Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 983 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 983 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.33 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

