Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAS opened at $54.39 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.