Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

