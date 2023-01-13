Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $84,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.