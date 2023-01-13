Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after acquiring an additional 556,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 691.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,315 shares during the period.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

