Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $959.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

