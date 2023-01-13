Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $27.90 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

