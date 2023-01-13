Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $171.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

