Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading 5% Higher

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.77. 1,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,397,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

