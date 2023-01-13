WP Advisors LLC Buys 4,538 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,898.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,304.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,763.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 79,051 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 299,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOGL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

