Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBEF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

