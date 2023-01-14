10,794 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
Haleon Stock Performance
Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haleon (HLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.