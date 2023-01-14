10,794 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

