1,154 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after buying an additional 182,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $73.63 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.