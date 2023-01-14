3,207 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAJ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Canon by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Canon during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAJ opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

