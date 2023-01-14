5,350 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $98,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

