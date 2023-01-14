54,939 Shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

