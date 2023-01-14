699 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

