926 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

