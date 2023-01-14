9,454 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ITT by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,635,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,969,000 after buying an additional 438,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,094 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $88.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

