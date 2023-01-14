Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,418,000 after buying an additional 312,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,362,000 after buying an additional 408,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

ACHC opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

