Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 43.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

AKR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

