Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 185,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.40%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

