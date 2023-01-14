AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

About Carnival Co. &

CCL stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.