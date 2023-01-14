AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

