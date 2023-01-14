AE Wealth Management LLC Has $26.70 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,032.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,574.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,907.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,880.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,563,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 1,484,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

