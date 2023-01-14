AE Wealth Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $221.57. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

