AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax Price Performance

In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $253.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.