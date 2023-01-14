Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

