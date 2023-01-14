Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after buying an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.82 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

