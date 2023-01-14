Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 148,530 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 325.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 769,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -71.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

