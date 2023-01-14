Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.