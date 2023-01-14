Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 297,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 178,359 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 212,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

