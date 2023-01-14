Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Albany International stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

