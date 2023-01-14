Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,554 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

