Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 302,386 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.