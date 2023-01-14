Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,007,218 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.79% of Agora worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of API. Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 60.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 232.9% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 773,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Agora Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of API stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 66.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. Analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

