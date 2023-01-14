Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 304,611 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.