Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 321,081 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 338.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,081 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

