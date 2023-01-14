Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Viper Energy Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $170,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 23.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $221.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,846 shares of company stock worth $33,645,366. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

