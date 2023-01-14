Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,412 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

